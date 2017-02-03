Remains found in area where North Texas woman disappeared

Police in the West Texas town of Alpine are working to identify remains found in a shallow grave near the area where a North Texas woman disappeared.

“Alpine Police Department is assisting Brewster County Sheriff's Office with human remains that have been located in the Sunny Glen area just north west of Alpine. The remains were located in a shallow grave just off of Wagon Road. The investigation is ongoing and we would like to notify the public to avoid the area. The remains will be sent off for identification. We will continue to update as circumstances develop,” police said on Facebook Friday.

The remains were found near where Zuzu Verk went missing last fall. The 22-year-old grew up in Keller, but attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine. She was reported missing after she missed a mid-term.

Family members said Verk went out with her boyfriend the night before she disappeared. Police said her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, is an official suspect in the case.