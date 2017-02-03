Suspect in custody following standoff in Old East Dallas News Suspect in custody following standoff in Old East Dallas A standoff at an Old East Dallas apartment complex ended with a suspect in custody.

Dallas police said officers took the man into custody around 11:15 a.m. No one was hurt in the process.

Officers were dispatched to the complex in the 900 block of Texas Street, just north of Bryan Street, around 9 a.m.

Images from SKY 4 and FOX 4’s photographers showed a heavy police presence with police snipers and several armored SWAT vehicles.

So far police have only said the barricaded suspect was wanted for some sort of domestic disturbance.

FOX 4 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.