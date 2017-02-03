Lawmakers consider texting and driving ban

This could be the year that Texas bans texting while driving.

In the past it has failed to become a law. One time it passed the legislature only to be vetoed by then Gov. Rick Perry.

A man from Denton joined families at the state capitol to share personal and emotional stories of loss. He lost his wife and daughter.

“Some of the worst things to do as a father is have to sit your 10-year-old son down and say, ‘I’m sorry. Mom and Tita were killed last night,’” James Shaffer said.

Several Texas cities passed their own law when the legislature failed to do so.