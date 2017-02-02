Dallas PD: Suspects kill man in parking lot after robbing hotel News Dallas PD: Suspects kill man in parking lot after robbing hotel Dallas police are searching for a car involved in a robbery at a motel and then a shooting in a parking lot early Thursday morning. A man hanging out before going into work was shot and killed.

Police say 44-year old Brent Randall was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot and killed after a robbery.

Dallas police want to find a gray Chevy Malibu. Police say two men inside that car robbed a man outside his room at the Anchor Inn on Harry Hines then drove by a strip mall in the 1800 block of West Mockingbird, where Randall and a coworker were just waiting in his car in the parking lot before work.

“They were approached by a gray vehicle and recognized they were in some kind of danger,” said Police Major Jimmy Vaughan.

That's when police say Randall and his coworker tried to drive away, but the men in the car shot at them, killing Randall.

“This could've been an aggravated robbery on their part, and he could've been frustrated they were driving off, kind of bungled their approach of the robbery,” Vaughan said.

Neighbors at Randall's apartment remembered him as a fun-loving guy who worked as a cook. Wilford Ryder had just talked to him.

“I saw him last night about 11 o'clock. And next thing I heard about him, he's dead,” Ryder said. “My last thought to him was looking into his eyes and just how close death is to you.”

The other man in Randall's car wasn't hurt and was able to tell police what he saw.

Police say the suspect and car descriptions from witnesses in both the aggravated robbery and Randall's murder match and believe the same people are responsible.