Fort Worth Zoo orangutan picks Falcons to win Super Bowl LI

A primate at the Fort Worth Zoo got into the Super Bowl spirit on Thursday and is leaning toward a mascot from the animal kingdom to win.

PT, the zoo's 43-year-old orangutan, picked from two piñatas with the Patriots and Falcons logo that were filled with her favorite treats. She went for the Falcons piñata.

Animals at the Fort Worth Zoo have been predicting Super Bowl winners since 1998 and they’re pretty accurate. The zoo said its animals have correctly picked the last five out of seven Super Bowl winners.

Pancakes, the pot-bellied pig, made the most recent correct pick. Pancakes chose the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl XLVIII.