Self-driving vehicle being tested in Arlington News Self-driving vehicle being tested in Arlington It doesn't have a driver or a steering wheel, but it will get you where you need to go. FOX 4's Steve Noviello gives you a sneak peek at a new self-driving vehicle being tested in Arlington.

The completely automated vehicle uses laser guides to stay on track. It knows when something is in its path and actually will stop based on that.

But it isn’t the kind of self-driving vehicle that will be on a roadway going 70 miles per hour. Instead, it’s the kind of technology that could be used in places like Six Flags in Arlington for getting passengers from parking lots to the gates.

There are tire marks on the ground from the test vehicle at the Arlington Convention Center. That’s because the vehicle is so precise that the route it takes is duplicated over and over again down to the centimeter.

The reaction from people who have been able to try it has been positive.

“I’m excited about North Texas and the opportunities that this technology will present in reducing transportation costs and keeping us safer,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.

Supporters believe the technology will lead to fewer accidents and help save on gasoline.