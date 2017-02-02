Commerce officers shoot Dollar General robbery suspect

- A robbery suspect was shot by police officers in the Hunt County city of Commerce.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar General store on Culver Street. Police said officers saw a man leaving the store with a gun.

It’s not yet clear if the suspect fired at officers, but they shot at him. He was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No one else was hurt.

Police said the two officers involved are on routine administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigate the incident.