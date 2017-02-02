Oklahoma wildfire causes North Texas haze

- A grass fire in southeastern Oklahoma is causing a haze in the air in North Texas.

The fire started early Wednesday. It has already scorched at least 9,000 acres in Haskell County and is still growing. The north wind blowing the smoke towards Texas.

Several fire departments in North Texas said they got calls about the strong smell of smoke in the air. A FOX 4 photographer reported seeing haze as far away as Terrell, which is east of Dallas and more than 200 miles from the fire.

The state of Oklahoma is currently under a national fire advisory because of a persistent drought.