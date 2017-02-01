Documents: Deadly Plano apartment fire intentionally set News Documents: Deadly Plano apartment fire intentionally set An apartment fire in Plano that killed a mother and severely injured her little boy is now being investigated as arson and attempted murder.

A search warrant shows the mother killed in the fire may have set it intentionally, and the little boy may have suffered abuse prior to it being set.

Plano police and firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Villas of Preston Creek Apartments Monday afternoon.

According to the warrant, once inside the apartment, firefighters found the place full of smoke. The couch was smoldering.

Crews found Santhiya lakshmigari in the living room with severe burns. They also found her young son “on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood." Firefighters also found multiple points in the apartment where the fire was set.

Paramedics took both to the hospital. The mother didn't survive, but the young boy did.

According to the search warrant, a nurse found the young boy had “a laceration to his throat,” "a skull fracture to the back right side of his head" and "ligature marks on his neck."

According to the warrant, Plano police are investigating it as arson and attempted murder.

The search warrant also lists a third person, a man, who also rents that apartment. It appears he was not home at the time of the fire. It’s unclear if he's been questioned by police.

As of Monday evening, the young boy found inside the apartment was listed in critical condition.