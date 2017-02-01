Grapevine pastor, his son robbed at gunpoint News Grapevine pastor, his son robbed at gunpoint Residents in Grapevine are concerned about a series of crimes that have plagued the city.

The vast majority of crimes have been car break-ins. But last Sunday, things turned violent when a pastor and his teenage son say they were held up at gunpoint in front of their home.

Grapevine has seen 38 car burglaries in the past month, much higher than normal. Residents went to the police chief for some answers.

Junior Mazariego says he still shakes when he thinks about what happened Sunday night.

"The guy pulled out a gun on him, and my dad instantly looked at me,” he said. “And when I turned around, there was a gun pointed at my head."

Junior and his father, a pastor, just got home from church when two men with guns robbed them.

"This guy, he took the money and he was leaving. But the guy that was by my side was very aggressive,” Junior said. “He's like, ‘No, they have more money. Take him out of the car and check his pockets.’”

The armed robbery was top of mind for residents at a community meeting at Dove Park. Many were wondering if it had anything to do with a recent spike in car burglaries on the north side of Grapevine.

"That's certainly something that really gets our attention, so we're investigating that and trying to get to the bottom of that,” said Police Chief Eddie Salame. “We don't feel there's any connection between the two."

Police have arrested one suspected car burglar but continue to look for more possible suspects. The description of the robbers is vague but does not match the suspected burglar.

Investigators believe Mazariego and his son were followed after they stopped at an ATM, a nightmare both can't seem to get out of their heads.

"There was already a driver, so they could have just shot us and left like nothing,” Junior said.”But I'm just thankful that I'm alive."

Anyone with information on the string of crimes is urged to call Grapevine police.