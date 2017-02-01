Report: Trump Hotels to build new concept in Downtown Dallas

Trump Hotels has set its eyes on a site in downtown Dallas for a new hotel, The Dallas Business Journal reports.

Turkish developer Mike Sarimsakci told the Journal that President Donald Trump's hotel management company plans to build a $50 million six-story hotel on Saint Paul Street and Wood Street near Dallas City Hall.

Exclusive: Trump Hotels' newest concept to plant stake near Dallas City Hall: https://t.co/QUiuTRSYE8 — Dallas Biz Journal (@DallasBizNews) February 2, 2017

The Scion Dallas hotel would be the first concept of its kind in the U.S. The 220-room hotel would also include retail space.

"The Trump Organization wanted a 4-star business hotel in Dallas," Sarimsakci told the DBJ. "We shared our ideas with them and from those brainstorming sessions, this new brand came up.”

Sarimsakci said the mixed-use development will be financed by an international capital stack and would not rely on city money. He said the Scion Hotel would not bear President Donald Trump’s name.

The hotel could open as early as 2019.