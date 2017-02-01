Young cowboys ready for Fort Worth Stock Show competition

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wraps up this weekend, and the much talked about steer competition is upon us.

The grand champion steer will sell for well over $200,000. The money's great. But for most of the young people, it's the recognition for years of dedication.

Tiny hands take on a big job raising a steer to be a champion. It takes a lot for a chance at the big prize.

"Before school, you need to feed him then always need to wash him," explained 9-year-old Jantsen Morris.

The teamwork that goes on in the stalls has been a family tradition for generations. The new meets the old.

Jantsen thinks his steer named Alvin has a good chance of going all the way to the grand champion judging on Friday. But there's a lot of competition. His 11-year-old brother Jayden and his steer, Oscar, are in the next stall.

"We see who could win the most money and stuff,” Jayden said.

There's a healthy competition going on and not just about who's raised the best steer.

7-year-old Jaxen will plan to turn up the heat on his brothers when he's old enough to compete next year.

The youngsters can compete in the steer competition through their senior year in high school. They can start as early as the third grade.