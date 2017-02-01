Fund created for immigration attorneys at DFW Airport News Fund created for immigration attorneys at DFW Airport There's now a fund to help volunteer lawyers working on behalf of those detained at DFW Airport.

A new conference about the fund wrapped up just before noon Wednesday. It also doubled as a rally for protestors and supporters of the Muslim community who have made their voices heard at the airport over the past four days.

The attorneys said they are providing legal assistance to those affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order after traveling from one of seven specific countries in the Middle East.

Since Friday evening, more than a dozen travelers coming through customs in Dallas have been detained. In one instance a man was held about 15 hours. The lawyers argue the delay is unlawful.

The attorneys say they will continue to fight for what they believe is right. In most cases, they said that’s been people fleeing to the United States for a better life.

“I was at the Syrian border, the Jordanian-Syrian border on Jan. 6 of this year. And I saw those people literally freezing to death. Sweet children, a young girl who actually had her hand blown off didn’t know where her father was. And I got to know them on a deeply personal level. And the way they feel about us is that we are a people as Americans that love them and want to care for them,” said Imam Omar Suleiman, with Faith Forward Dallas.

The lawyers will pool their resources. A team of over 100 attorneys has provided $100,000 to continue the legal efforts going on at the airport.

They’re also encouraging the community to help with donations.