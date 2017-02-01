Shots reportedly fired during Dallas bank robbery

- Police are looking for two armed men who reportedly fired shots while robbing a bank in Dallas.

According to early reports, the robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Bank of Texas on Live Oak Street, near Peak Street. The call to police came in as a shooting.

Images from SKY 4 showed yellow crime scene tape across the entrance of the bank and several officers walking around the building.

Officers are reportedly searching for two white males who fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. They found a car matching that description, but they're still looking for the suspects.

There were no reports of any injuries.