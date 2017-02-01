Mayor of New Hope comes out as transgender

- The mayor of a small town in Collin County announced she is transgender.

Jess Herbst is the mayor of New Hope, Texas. It’s a town of 600 people east of McKinney.

Mayor Herbst posted a letter on the town’s website explaining her transition from Jeff to Jess and her decision to live her life as a female.

“As your Mayor I must tell you about something that has been with me since my earliest memories. I am Transgender. Two years ago, with the support of my wife, daughters and son-in-law, I began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT). At the time, I did not imagine I would hold the Mayors position, but here I am,” she wrote.

She said she has the continued support of her family.

“I know that transgender people are just coming to light in our society, and we have made great strides in the last few years. Celebrities like Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, Laverne Cox from the show 'Orange is the new Black' and popular shows like 'Transparent,’ society finally has a chance to see and learn about who we are. It is gender identity not sexual preference that applies to me. I love my wife, and she loves me, we have no intention of change. My daughters have been adamant supporters of me and are proud to tell people their father is transgender,” she wrote.

Herbst has served the city as an alderman, road commissioner and mayor pro-temp since 2003. She was elected as New Hope’s mayor last year.

She hopes to continue serving the town and encouraged anyone with questions or comments to contact her at jess@Herbst.com. Residents are also welcome to speak during public comments at monthly town council meetings.