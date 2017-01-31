No arrests yet in Byron Nelson HS fake bomb threat News No arrests yet in Byron Nelson HS fake bomb threat Nearly 40 percent of students were absent the day after a bomb threat at Byron Nelson High School.

Classes resumed at the Northwest ISD school on Tuesday morning, only hours after police cleared it of bombs and weapons. Police said someone called in a bomb threat on Monday afternoon, forcing the school into lock down.

"I know a lot of parents are holding their children back from school but I believe that it's important that the kids carry on with their normal routine,” said Tracey Hunter, Byron Nelson HS parent.

Investigators have talked to four people but they were later released and so far there have been no arrests.

Trophy Club police said someone called police just before 3 p.m. Monday saying they had placed bombs in several locations inside Byron Nelson HS and that they were inside armed with a firearm.

Students were finally released after about three hours on Monday, but had to leave their backpacks and vehicles behind.

"People were freaking out, as a senior thinking -- how this could be happening, living this like,” said Jacqueline Bocanegra, Byron Nelson HS Senior. “You see this on TV, but don't think this could happen to you.”

There were extra police patrols at the school on Tuesday. The district said it has been keeping parents informed through social media, its website and with phone calls.