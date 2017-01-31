Son of Fletcher's Corny Dog founder dies at 82

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 31 2017 04:49PM CST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 04:49PM CST

A State Fair of Texas legend passed away Tuesday morning, a fair spokesperson confirmed.

Skip Fletcher, son of Fletcher’s Corny Dogs founder Neil Fletcher, died at 82 after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

Skip was also known to the state fair community as the ‘Corny Dog King.’

“As we are preparing for our 75th year at the State Fair of Texas, we've unexpectedly lost our patriarch,” the corn dog vendor posted on Facebook. “Skip leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion and adoration for you, his fans, that we will humbly continue.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.


