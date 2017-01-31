Man shot in the face outside Deep Ellum bar

- A man was shot in the face in the parking lot of a Deep Ellum bar late Monday.

The shooting happened outside the Cold Beer Company on Main Street near Exposition Avenue around 10 p.m.

Witnesses said a man shot the victim as he was getting into his pickup near the back of the parking lot. There were no words exchanged before the shooting. The suspect just fired multiple rounds, jumped into a car with other people and sped away.

Police are not sure of the motive because the suspect didn’t say anything and didn’t take anything. They are looking at the possibility that it was related to a gang initiation.

Investigators are hoping to find surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Friends said the injured man frequents the bar. They can’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt him.

He is in serious condition at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas.