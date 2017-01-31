Last traveler delayed at DFW Airport released News Last traveler delayed at DFW Airport released The last person who was delayed by the president's travel ban at DFW Airport was released early Tuesday morning.

An attorney for Labeeb Issa said he is here on a special immigrant visa from Iraq. He was injured in an attack while helping the U.S. Army. After being held for 15 hours, Issa said he is just thankful to be in America.

Lawyers helping foreign travelers with ties to seven specific countries said 15 people were detained at the airport Monday.

"The airport continues to call this 'processing' and is denying that people are being detained," said attorney Chris Hamilton. "But this is greatly exceeding what would be a normal customs review process. All of these people have been inside for more than four hours and some of them significantly more than four hours."

A family of three, including a child, flew into the airport Monday morning on a flight from Dubai were released after being detained in customs all day.

A barrier also remains where protesters gathered over the weekend. Those demonstrations resumed Monday.

“The people united will never be divided,” protestors cheered.

U.S. Customs has not released a public statement about the people being held at DFW Airport and other airports across the country.