Second suspect arrested for Dallas Target beating

- Police confirm the second suspect in the attack of a well-known local actor outside a Dallas Target has been arrested.

Dallas police arrested 17-year-old Zantrell Sauls on Monday and a second suspect, a juvenile, last week for attacking Derrick Whitener with a wooden rod on Jan. 14.Sauls on Monday and a second suspect, a juvenile, last week for attacking Derrick Whitener with a wooden rod on Jan. 14.

Police believe Whitener was attacked because he alerted security at the Target on N. Haskell Avenue of two people with a wooden rod acting suspiciously in the parking lot. The suspects were then asked to leave the property.

Sauls and the juvenile suspect then allegedly attacked Whitener when he went back to his car in the parking lot.

Whitener suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. He was released from the hospital this weekend but has intense physical therapy ahead.

Surveillance photos released last week from the Cityplace DART station showed a clearer picture of the pair.

Sauls and the juvenile have been charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Police didn't say how they found the two suspects.