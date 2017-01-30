Byron Nelson HS on lock down Monday after bomb threat

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 30 2017 05:09PM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 05:30PM CST

A bomb threat in Northwest ISD put Byron Nelson High School into lock down on Monday afternoon.

The district said the threat was phoned in about 3:30 p.m. Monday. Medlin Middle School along with Beck and Lakeview Elementary schools were also locked down as a precaution, but students at those schools were later allowed to leave.

Footage from SKY4 showed the SWAT team going inside the school shortly after 5 p.m.

Student pick-up at Byron Nelson HS was affected by the lock down, as buses were delayed.

Trophy Club police and the Denton County Sheriff's Department are investigating.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories