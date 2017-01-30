Mom, dad, child detained on Monday at DFW Airport due to travel ban News Mom, dad, child detained on Monday at DFW Airport due to travel ban A family that flew into DFW Airport on Monday morning on a flight from Dubai has been detained in customs all day.

Attorneys say everyone on the flight has been cleared except the family, which includes a mother, father and their child who is under 5-years-old.

The attorneys are stationed at the airport in wake of President Trump's travel ban. They say they are getting information from some who were traveling with the family and cleared by customs.

The team of volunteer lawyers said they're poised to file emergency legal action with federal courts if the three aren't released soon.

"We have lawyers at the airport, working remotely and teams manning around the clock ready to file writs of habeas corpus for any people that continue to be wrongfully detained. We hope these people are going to be coming out soon,” said attorney Chris Hamilton

The attorneys would not say what country the family is from. The flight they were on landed at DFW at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

People protested at airports across America during the weekend, including DFW Airport where nine people were detained over the weekend.