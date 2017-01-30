2 men fatally shot in Dallas apartment

- Two men were found shot to death in an apartment in northeast Dallas early Monday morning.

People in the Wildflower Apartments near Park Lane and Fair Oaks Avenue reported hearing yelling and gunshots around 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers found the two men dead, but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police said at this point it is still early in the investigation and there is very little for homicide detectives to go on. The motive for the shooting is still unclear and there is no description of the suspects.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.