Fundraisers support Officer Jerry Walker's family

- You can show your support for the family of fallen Little Elm Officer Jerry Walker on Monday at several fast food locations

The Whataburger on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco will donate 20 percent of its sales from 5 to 8 p.m. to the officer’s family.

Also, volunteers will sell t-shirts and collect donations at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Denton, Frisco, Plano and Mansfield. A portion of the sales from 5 to 9 p.m. will also go directly to Walker’s family.

Detective Jerry Walker was shot and killed on Jan. 17 as he responded to a call of a man with a gun in a neighborhood. He was the first Little Elm police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

He leaves behind four children ranging in age from 22 to just a few months old.

MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154255950235980&set=gm.696538553840580&type=3&theater