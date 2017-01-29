Grand Prairie crash kills one

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 29 2017 08:40AM CST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 08:40AM CST

A fatal wrong-way crash in Grand Prairie closed part of I-30 near Highway 161 Sunday morning.

Grand Prairie police said one man was killed and one woman was injured.

The westbound lanes of I-30 at Belt Line is expected to be shut down until 10 a.m.
 


