Grand Prairie crash kills one

A fatal wrong-way crash in Grand Prairie closed part of I-30 near Highway 161 Sunday morning.
Grand Prairie police said one man was killed and one woman was injured.
The westbound lanes of I-30 at Belt Line is expected to be shut down until 10 a.m.
