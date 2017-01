Police search for driver in high-speed chase overnight News Police search for driver in high-speed chase overnight DALLAS - Dallas Sheriff's Deputies are trying to find a driver who bailed out of a car during a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

A deputy tried to pull the driver over on I-35 just before 4:00 a.m. The driver sped away and crashed at the Riverfront Boulevard exist, just south of downtown Dallas.

The driver and a passenger ran away. State Troopers used a helicopter to help Dallas County Deputies track down the passenger. The driver is still on the run.