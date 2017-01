Police: Man shot outside Dallas nightclub News Police: Man shot outside Dallas nightclub

DALLAS -- Dallas Police are looking for the gunman who sent another man to the hospital.

Police said a group of men got into an argument just after 3:00 a.m. outside a club on Regal Row on Sunday. One of the men pulled a gun and opened fire.

According to police, the victim was able to drive himself to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he is in serious condition.

The shooter ran away.