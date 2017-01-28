Rangers & RoughRiders event raises thousands for fallen Little Elm Detective News Rangers & RoughRiders event raises thousands for fallen Little Elm Detective Proceeds from an annual event, open to Texas Rangers and Frisco RoughRiders fans, benefited the family of Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker.

The Texas Rangers Winter Caravan is a chance for fans to have fun at Dr. Pepper Ballpark and meet players from their favorite teams. This year, the organization decided to donate the proceeds to the Walker family in their time of need.

"He's part of the community, and so as a result it's important to us," says Rangers fan, Forty Semabeni.

Detective Walker was killed in the line of duty on January 17th. Since that time, communities all across North Texas have poured out support for his family.

"As a society, we're all in this together. When tragedy comes, it's really the responsibility of all of us to step up and do what we can," said RoughRiders CEO Chuck Greenberg.

Fans like Dianne Wehmeyer came with her grandson for the day at the ballpark, but also to donate what they could.

"We had planned on coming, and when I told his family about it, they said here's the money, we want to donate. We can't come but we want to donate for that, for the fallen officer," said Wehmeyer.

Team reps tell Fox 4 they raised almost three thousand dollars from Saturday's event. The funds will go directly to the memorial fund set up for Detective Walker's family at Capitol One bank in Little Elm.