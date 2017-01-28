Protesters gather at DFW Airport as loved ones wait in limbo News Protesters gather at DFW Airport while their loved ones wait in limbo LATEST: A federal judge issued an emergency order Saturday night temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying travelers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated.

The order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application.

Travelers to DFW International Airport were not unaffected by President Trump's Friday ban on asylum-seekers from several Muslim countries. Families of those detained at DFW gathered at Terminal D, Saturday, protesting and asking for their release.

A spokesperson from the Council on American Islamic Relations says more than 50 were detained at DFW. Immigration attorneys representing some of the detainees say some people with visitor visas will fly back to the countries they came from as early as Sunday morning.



Detainees flew in from Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other countries. Many of them were mid-flight when President Trump signed the executive order, meaning their visas were valid at take off, but learned they were banned from entering the country upon landing. Some family members also say their loved ones who are detained have medical conditions, like cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Fox 4 spoke with several people affected by the situation. One man says his 77-year-old mother flew in from Iraq to see her grandchildren for the first time in years. He says she was told she could make one phone call. We also spoke with brothers who study at SMU, but are from Syria, hoping to see their parents who flew in from Saudi Arabia.

"My daughter-in-law has a legal, permanent resident green card and they lived in Plano, Texas for years. Now why they're holding them up, I don't understand it," said Ahmad Behgooy.



"Look what your decision is affecting everyone. Families are crying over here just so they can see their families. People are old. There's elderly. There's children. Men are crying. Women are crying. Put yourself in our shoes," said Osama Aloabi.

Many families spent hours waiting at the terminal, meeting with immigration attorneys and making signs in support of their loved ones.