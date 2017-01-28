Man injured in crash following police chase through Dallas News Man injured in crash following police chase through Dallas DALLAS COUNTY -- A man is in jail after he led deputies on a chase Saturday night.

DALLAS COUNTY -- A man is in jail after he led deputies on a chase Saturday night.

A Dallas County Sheriff's Deputy tried to stop the driver on I-35 at Camp Wisdom Road in Red Bird.

According to investigators, he drove for about 18 miles before losing control and slamming into a utility pole at Elam and Holcomb roads in the pleasant grove area. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The crash knocked out power to businesses and people who lived nearby, but Oncor worked quickly to get service back online.