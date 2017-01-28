Police: Man shot during Fort Worth convenience store robbery News Police: Man shot during Fort Worth convenience store robbery FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, are looking for two men who held up a convenience store.

A customer inside the store at the time of the hold up said the men came in waving a gun and demanding everyone get down on the ground.

The witnesses said when one person wouldn't get down, there was a struggle for the gun and that customer was shot.

"One wearing a grey hoodie, one wearing a black hoodie, the faces covered, all but their eyes. They were pretty fast.. I wish the guy would've cooperated with them and got on the floor," said witness Gary Matchett.

The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. No word on his condition.