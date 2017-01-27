Collin County Sheriffs investigating family dog shooting News Collin County Sheriffs investigating family dog shooting A Collin County family is mourning the death of their Saint Bernard after they say he was murdered by complete strangers.

The family says two men shot “Chico” while the dog was in the front yard waiting on his human mother to come back outside. The sheriff's office is now investigating.

Tommy Escamilla says her mother-in-law was home alone at the family ranch in Anna Tuesday afternoon when she heard gunshots. When she ran outside, she witnessed Chico collapse and die after being shot in the neck.

‘I’m just glad that my mother-in-law is still alive. If that bullet would've ricochet, it would've hit her,” Escamilla said. “Just cause it’s a dog, it’s a human being to us. I mean, it's hard.”

The family's farm sits on ten acres of land. It’s located off Country Road 368 near Highway 75.

Junior Lopez says he has no idea why someone would want to mess with their family.

“Never had any complaints as far as he attacking somebody, biting somebody or getting in somebody's yard,” Lopez explained. “We all come out here to relax and have a good time, not out here to bother nobody.”

Chico was about 25 yards from the road and inside a fence when he was shot.

According to Lopez's stepmom, a second bullet fired from inside a pick-up truck nearly struck their other dog, a white Great Pyrenees named Hammer, who was tending to the sheep near the edge of the property.

“To do what they did, especially in front of the house, is uncalled for,” Lopez said. “Many parents feel threatened.”

Lopez says his dad now carries a gun since the incident and posted a sign warning trespassers that he’s not afraid to use it.

“He was just a big teddy bear. Everybody felt comfortable with him. No one ever felt threatened ever,” Lopez said. “He’s never done anything to hurt anybody. He was part of the family.”

Lopez's stepmother couldn’t get a good look at the suspects but knows they were two men. They were driving a white older model single cab Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff's Office.