A Young County Sheriff's Deputy and his son were found shot to death inside a home on Thursday in the City of Graham.

Investigators say Joseph Parker, 61, and Kensy Parker, 27, both had single gunshot wounds. The bodies were found in the bedroom of a home in the 1300 block of Cherry Street.

Police did find a weapon at the scene but the circumstances surrounding the deaths are still under investigation.

Joseph Parker previously worked as a Graham police officer.