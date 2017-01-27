- The mayor of Fort Worth said she is unhappy with the police chief's decision to only suspend the officer who arrested a mother and her two daughters in a now-viral video.

During a Friday press conference, Mayor Betsy Price said she stands by Chief Joel Fitzgerald's decision even though she disagrees with it. She said the leaked body camera video and the officer's past changed everything for her.

The video from Officer William Martin's body camera surfaced this week and showed how the situation with Jacqueline Craig and her daughters unfolded. Some of Officer Martin's personnel file was released. It showed another excessive force case reported against him in 2013.

Charges were dropped against Craig and her older daughter, and Officer Martin is on desk duty while waiting to go through sensitivity training. His 10-day suspension is already over.

Mayor Price said she was appalled and heartbroken by the behavior of Officer Martin and apologized to the Craig family.

“This incident is deeply troubling. Really hurts to watch Ms. Craig and her daughters be so poorly treated. I am deeply sorry on behalf of this entire council for the behavior and the way the Craig family was treated,” Price said. “We do not tolerate discrimination, bullying or intimidation in Fort Worth. All of these were evidenced in Officer Martin’s behavior.”

The mayor said she doesn’t necessarily agree with the discipline the officer received but stands with Chief Fitzgerald's decision alone. She said she welcomes a meeting with Craig to express her sorrow about the way they were treated.