Mesquite teacher's aide who lied about cancer now charged with theft

- The Mesquite middle school teacher’s aide who lied about having cancer has been charged with theft.

When 56-year-old Kevin Mabone told his co-workers at Wilkinson Middle School that he had cancer, they responding with an outpouring of love and support.

The students and staff raised about $1,000 in cash donations from students and more than $10,000 using GoFundMe. They gave it to him Friday, along with a donated used car to help him with his transportation needs.

This week Mabone told the principal his cancer was cured, but claimed he still needed surgery. It turns out he was set to be in court in West Virginia to be sentenced on fraud charges. He pleaded guilty in Oc tober to stealing government funds in West Virginia and Florida.

Mabone is still in federal custody in West Virginia because his sentencing hearing was postponed until Feb. 13. He’s also now facing a charge for theft of $2,500 to $30,000 by deception in Dallas County and his bond was set at $10,000.

His ex-wife brought the donated car to police Wednesday night. School administrators are also working with GoFundMe to refund all of the donations and they’re planning a pizza party for all of the students who tried to help.

