Students at Arlington Martin High School exposed to mumps News Students at Arlington Martin HS exposed to mumps A high school in Arlington is warning students that they may have been exposed to the mumps.

- A high school in Arlington is warning students that they may have been exposed to the mumps.

Parents got a call Thursday from the Arlington Martin High School principal letting them know their children may have come in contact with a student who had mumps on Jan. 12 or 13.

The contagious disease has been on the rise lately due to dropping vaccine numbers.

“I’m not worried about my children, but there’s many parents who do not vaccinate their children and I have concerns about those kids who they will expose. And there’s an incubation period and there’s time frames when you do get vaccines. And an itty bitty baby has the potential of being exposed,” said Abi Provence, a parent.

Mumps can spread through sneezing, coughing and sharing cups or utensils. It may be as long as 25 days before an infected person experience symptoms including swollen salivary glands, a low fever, tiredness and muscle aches.

While the symptoms are often mild, there’s no treatment and the disease can cause long-term health problems like meningitis.

Most students at Arlington Martin have been vaccinated. The principal suggests that anyone who weren't stay home and see a doctor if they start experiencing symptoms.