1 dead, 1 hurt after car slams into 18-wheeler in Plano

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 75 under the overpass, just before the 15th Street exit.

Police said traffic had slowed down because construction crews were in the area stringing new power lines. The driver of a Toyota Prius was going too fast and slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

“The 18-wheeler driver, his reaction was he thought he had actually been struck by another semi-truck. It was that strong,” said Officer David Tilley with the Plano Police Department.

The driver of the Prius, a man who appeared to be in his early 20s, died at the scene. His female passenger was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The truck driver was not hurt.

The investigation and cleanup are causing major traffic delays in the area. The wrecked trailer was full of Pepsi products and they are being loaded onto another truck.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road at the Renner Road exit in Richardson. Drivers should expect delays.