Man with same name as Fort Worth officer wants harassment to stop News Man with same name as Fort Worth viral video officer wants harassment to stop A man with the same name as a Fort Worth police officer seen in a viral arrest video wants people to stop harassing him online.

A man with the same name as a Fort Worth police officer seen in a viral arrest video wants people to stop harassing him online.

Fort Worth police officer William Martin has been criticized harshly in the wake of his handling of Jacquelyn Craig and her daughters. The other William Martin also works for the city, but he’s employed by the Fort Worth Water Department.

"I unstop sewer lines,” Martin said, slightly laughing to himself and trying to make light of what he calls an unnerving situation.

Strangers have been leaving profanity laced messages on martin’s Facebook account, in a case of mistaken identity.

"Are you the pig who hurt those women,” one message started.

Martin was once a firefighter for the community of River Oaks. As a result, he has a number of police officer friends on Facebook. Martin believes that bolsters people’s sense that he’s the officer involved in the viral video.

When FOX4 posted the body camera video of the Fort Worth incident on Facebook early Thursday, Martin quickly posted on the story to clarify his identity.

Martin’s mother worries for his safety and she wants the cyber bullying to stop.

"I'm a woman that's lost children,” Judy Power said. “I don't want to be scared that somebody's gonna say there's that William Martin that works for the City of Fort Worth and retaliate."