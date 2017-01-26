Jury rules man can't sell tapes of Steve Harvey that allegedly had racist remarks

Tapes of TV personality Steve Harvey that allegedly showed him making racist comments cannot be sold, a North Texas jury ruled on Thursday.

The lawsuit involved video tapes from a club he used to own in North Texas. A video production owner had hours of video of Harvey's performances early in his career that allegedly contained racially charged comments.

The production owner reportedly planned to sell the videos now that Harvey is a celebrity, but Harvey sued to stop him. A jury sided with Harvey and barred the tapes from being sold.

“You just gotta fight for your rights. You can’t let people violate your rights,” Harvey said. “As an artist you have to feel that you’re protected, that people can’t take your intellectual property and distribute it and try to make money off of your hard work. You can do that and you gotta fight and stand up for that.”

Harvey claimed that the video production owner had been trying to extort millions of dollars from him for years.