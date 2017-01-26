Women concerned about future of health care

One of President Donald Trump's campaign promises was to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In the first week since the election, Planned Parenthood says it saw a 900 percent increase of patients considering IUDs.

One North Texas gynecologist says he’s seen the increase and is recommending patients consider it since the nation's health care coverage is not clear.

Afi Dagadu is one of many who've made recent appointments with their gynecologist concerned about future access to birth control.

“I am definitely seeing an increase,” said gynecologist Dr. Yolanda Lawson. “Much of it is patient driven.”

Lawson says the increase is driven by concern after President Trump’s promise to repeal Obamacare.

“So it’s definitely being driven by the patient but also by myself,” she said. “I’m encouraging women if you’re considering or thinking about it, go ahead and order your device.”

The Affordable Care Act makes all birth control free to women with no co-pay and no deductibles to be met.

Amanda Johnson is part of a group called Moms Demand Action

“I feel like he's not in touch with the female perspective, family planning and health care in general,” she said.

Johnson worries if high-cost birth control comes back, she would see huge gaps.

Dagadu has decided on a long-term option while it’s available under the ACA.

“I’m concerned on our future. I’m concerned about the women,” she said. “It’s just very alarming.

The angst and the actions are about the unknown while the GOP has promised to repeal and replace Obamacare although no one knows what that will look like yet. But some women worry the birth control option will be out.