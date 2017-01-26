Dallas police get $1 million grant for new helmets, bullet proof vests

The Dallas Police Department received a $1 million-plus grant Thursday to go toward new ballistic helmets and bullet proof vests.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Homeland Security Grants Division funds for the city and cited the deadly July 7 ambush in downtown Dallas as the reason.

"What the attack in Dallas last year showed us is that more needs to be done to protect the brave men and women who run into danger and not away from it,” Abbott said in a statement. “I hope that these grants will help address some of the needs of our men and women in blue, and look forward to doing even more this legislative session that shows Texas has their back."

In total, the governor’s office has awarded more than $1.6 million to the City of Dallas with new equipment to respond to large-scale emergencies since November.

The governor's office also separately awarded the city with more than $900,000 to help pay for overtime costs associated with the ambush.