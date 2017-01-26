Dallas teacher on leave because of Trump inauguration video

- The Dallas Independent School District placed a teacher on administrative leave after learning about a controversial video posted on social media.

Someone shared a short clip of Adamson High School art teacher Payal Modi squirting a water gun at a video image of President Donald Trump during his inauguration. She screams, “Die!”

The original video was reportedly posted on Modi’s Instagram account and captioned, “Watching the #inauguration in my classroom like…. #no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless.” That post has been removed, but copies of the video are still circulating on social media.

It’s not clear if there were any students in the classroom at the time.

A spokeswoman for DISD confirmed the district is aware of the video and investigating the incident. Modi was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.