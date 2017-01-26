Fort Worth officer's body camera video shows new angle of controversial arrest

- Someone in the Fort Worth Police Department leaked the body camera video from a controversial arrest last month.

Last month Jacqueline Craig called police to report that her neighbor allegedly choked her 7-year-old son. An activist posted video from the responding officer's body camera on Facebook. It shows what happened next.

Officer William Martin, a 10-year veteran of the force, received a 10-day suspension after the original cellphone video of the arrest went viral. Chief Joel Fitzgerald said his violations included neglect of duty, discourtesy and inappropriate contact with two females.

Craig and her two daughters are facing charges. They also want Officer Martin charged and fired. Police said a grand jury will review the case and determine if anyone will be indicted.