Photos show Target beating suspects at DART station

- Newly released surveillance photos show the two men wanted for attacking a man outside a Dallas Target store.

The photos show the men at the Cityplace DART Station. Police said that’s where they ran after the attack two weeks ago.

Their victim was Derrick Whitener, a well-known actor and director at the Firehouse Theater in Farmers Branch. Family and friends said he had stopped at the store on Haskell Avenue after a show to buy groceries.

Police said Whitner told a Target worker that two suspicious men who had been testing door handles in the parking lot started walking towards him as he approached the store. They turned around when he got to the entrance.

An off-duty officer who was working as a security guard at Target spotted the suspects near the entrance a short time later and asked them to leave the property. He noticed that one man had a 3-foot wooden dowel rod in his hand.

Police said the two men were still in the parking lot when Whitner left the store around 11 p.m. They approached him as he was walking to his car, threatened him and beat him with the stick. They took off on foot after the attack.

Whitner suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. He is finally out of the intensive care unit, but faces a long recovery.

Police are still uncertain about the motive in the case. They said it's possible the suspects witnessed Whitener report them to security and retaliated. While he was verbally attacked, investigators said there's no evidence of a hate crime.

The suspects are described as black males between the ages of 18 and 20 who both were about 150 pounds.

One was seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, red jeans and white Nike shoes. The other had on a light gray jacket, black pants and black gloves. They were both carrying backpacks and gorilla masks.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information that leads to the arrest. Tipsters should call 214-373-TIPS.

