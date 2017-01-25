Irving police help make birthday special for young boy News Irving police help make birthday special for young boy The Irving Police Department made a young boy's birthday party one he'll never forget.

Alejandro Vallecillos, 7, has been obsessed with all things police since career day at school a couple years ago.

“Ever since he's been wearing like that, costume every day after school, he's really into the role of being police,” said mom Viviana Ortiz.

So when it came time for Alejandro's 7th birthday it was, of course, police themed.

Alejandro's mom Viviana Ortiz invited the whole family over and some special guests. Irving police found out about Alejandro's party they decided to pay him a special visit.

“All of a sudden, I was cooking inside. When I came outside there were like ten police cars, and that parade, and it was really really nice,” Ortiz said.

Alejandro's reaction was priceless.

“Sirens, yes!!!”

It had his mom in tears.

“I was really, really happy. When I saw all of them coming out, I was crying,” Ortiz said. “I have no words to describe it or to thank them for everything they did. It was beyond what I asked for.”

Irving police were happy to be a part of the big day.

“This is fun stuff for us to do, it's something different,” said Ofc. James McClellan. “When we can make an impact on somebody, even if it's just a fairly simple thing on our end, just driving down the street with the lights on -- that's really, I think we got more blessed than he did.”

As for 7-year old Alejandro, the birthday surprise is something he won't soon forget.

“Thank you for coming!” Alejandro said.