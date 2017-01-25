Robbery suspects arrested after running into Skyline HS

- A Dallas high school was placed on lockdown after robbery suspects ran into the school Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call about a robbery in the 7100 block of Grey Dawn Lane around 1:45 p.m. The three suspects then ran towards Skyline High School, prompting a lockdown. SWAT also responded to the school.

All of the suspects were taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Images from SKY4 captured officers taking the suspects away in handcuffs.

It’s unclear what charges the suspects are facing. Their identities have not been released.