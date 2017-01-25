Dallas-area Walmart stores to start selling cars

- Walmart is getting into car sales and North Texas will be one of the retail giant’s target markets.

This spring Walmart will open in-store car sales centers in partnership with the online retailer CarSaver.com. The stores will not have cars, but will sell through major dealer groups like AutoNation.

The program launches in select supercenters in April first in the Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City and Phoenix areas.

The sales centers will sell both new and used cars and will arrange financing.