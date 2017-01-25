Man murdered in home near Garland schools News Man murdered in home near Garland schools Police in Garland are investigating the murder of a man inside house near two Garland schools.

- Police in Garland are investigating the murder of a man inside house near two Garland schools.

Images from SKY 4 showed yellow crime scene tape around the house in the 500 block of Ridgedale Drive. There was also a mobile crime scene vehicle parked on the street Wednesday morning.

The house is directly across the street from Cisneros Pre-Kindergarten and near Memorial Preparatory School, but classes appear to be going on as usual for the two Garland ISD schools.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old John Traylor . His roommate found him dead from a gunshot wound around 3 a.m.

There were no signs of forced entry and neighbors said they didn’t hear anything suspicious. Investigators are questioning Traylor's roommate, but said so far there are no suspects, police said.

"Of course being in a residential area across the street from an elementary school concerns us. I mean, this is very close to home for many people, parents dropping off their kids at school. So we definitely want to find out what happened, who this murder suspect is and get him into custody as quickly as possible," said Lt. Pedro Barineau.

Neighbors said the street is typically pretty quiet and peaceful.