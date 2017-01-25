Bakery known for its outrageous donuts opens in Frisco

- Fans of a new donut shop in Frisco camped out to be the first ones to take a bite Wednesday morning.

Hurts Donuts opened near Main Street and Teel Parkway. The shop is known for its oversized donuts and outrageous flavors.

Some of the Frisco campers who have already tasted the donuts said sleeping outside was a small sacrifice.

“The donuts are really good. They are thick cake-like donuts. They have a good texture to them. They’re all good,” one camper said.

“They are very creamy and they just have a lot of variety. So, you can’t go wrong with some of the donuts,” another camper said.

The first 100 in line got the chance to win prizes, including a dozen free donuts per week for a year.

Hurts Donuts boasts 70 outlandish and hardly healthy indulgences like Cookie Monster and the Oreo Cheesecake donut.