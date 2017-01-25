Woman killed in McKinney house fire

- A woman is dead after a fire at a home in west McKinney Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the two-story home in the 9300 block of Norfolk Lane around 3:30 a.m. Elizabeth Agan, a spokeswoman for the McKinney Fire Department, said when firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

The firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Once they did they found the adult woman's body on the second floor. No one else appeared to be home at the time and no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire marshals are also working with police because of the fatality.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.